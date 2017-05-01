BREAKING: Dallas Firefighter Shot in Old East Dallas, Gunman at Large

A gunman has shot a member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department and remains at large. The Dallas Police Department have described the incident as an active shooter situation. Officers were pinned down by gunfire on the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue next to Dolphin Road. Helicopters have been hovering in search of the shooter. The Dallas police gang unit is also in the neighborhood.

Nearby intersections have been shut down and people are being urged to stay inside. The gunman has been seen with a rifle.

The paramedic that has been shot has been reportedly taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas and is currently in surgery.

Paramedic in surgery after being shot in Old East Dallas, gunman at large https://t.co/WQSVqcCHSG — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) May 1, 2017

More updates as the story develops.