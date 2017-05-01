At Least One Dead After A Stabbing At The University Of Texas

May 1, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Austin, Gregory Gym, stabbing, University of Texas, UT

Officials say that at least one person is dead and several more are wounded after a violent stabbing at the University of Texas, in Austin. The assailant is in custody and police say there is no longer any threat to the campus. Austin-Travis EMS have taken there victims to the hospital. On Monday afternoon paramedics responded to calls about the stabbing near Gregory Gym, on campus.

Though the threat is contained, police are still urging people to avoid the area. Officials plan on hosting a press conference at 3:30 pm on Monday.

Via NBC DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live