At Least One Dead After A Stabbing At The University Of Texas

Officials say that at least one person is dead and several more are wounded after a violent stabbing at the University of Texas, in Austin. The assailant is in custody and police say there is no longer any threat to the campus. Austin-Travis EMS have taken there victims to the hospital. On Monday afternoon paramedics responded to calls about the stabbing near Gregory Gym, on campus.

Stabbing here on UT campus. Please be safe yall. pic.twitter.com/zZG7hz6MIm — Tarzan (@richhomie_qu4d) May 1, 2017

Though the threat is contained, police are still urging people to avoid the area. Officials plan on hosting a press conference at 3:30 pm on Monday.

Via NBC DFW