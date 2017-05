Apple was recently granted a patent for a new system that actually lets wireless signals, like the ones emitted from routers, to charge your device. This would mean that you can charge your phone with WiFi!

The system would require routers that are able to boost their power output so that a receiver inside the phone can convert the excess signal to power. This technology is still a ways away, but the people at Apple are pretty smart, they’ll figure it out in no time.

Via Elite Daily