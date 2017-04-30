This Man Is Suing Papa John’s For Texting Him Too Much

April 30, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Law suit, Papa John's, texts

Jonathan Anozie claims that frequent texts from the restaurant chain Papa John’s caused him extreme anxiety and emotional distress. Anozie claims he never ordered pizza from Papa John’s but the texts never stopped. He received the first text in March 2016. He replied ‘STOP’ which should have discontinued the text notifications but he claims they continued to come.

The exact amount and frequency of the texts is unknown but Anozie does claim that the texts caused him, ““significant anxiety, frustration and annoyance.”

Via Fox News

