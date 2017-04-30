The New ‘Twin Peaks’ Trailer Is Everything We Loved About The Original Show

April 30, 2017 3:19 PM
The newest teaser for the Showtime reboot of the cult classic show, ‘Twin Peaks,’ is everything we love about David Lynch in one 30 second trailer. He’s taking us back to the isolated Washington town of ‘Twin Peaks’ and it promises to be just as bizarre and mysterious as it was back in the 90’s.

Strangely enough there’s no sign of any of the old, or really new residents of Twin Peaks. Lynch keeps things pretty close to the chest so we’ll have to wait for the May 21st premiere for any real answers. Check out the newest teaser above.

Via Mashable

