Scarlett Johansson Invited Her 72-Year-Old Lookalike To A Movie Premiere

April 30, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, grandmother, Lookalike, movie premiere, Rough Night, Scarlet Johansson

Scarlet Johansson is determined to meet her 72-year-old long lost twin. It all started when a Reddit user posted a picture of his grandmother who, back in the day, looked exactly like Scarlet. The picture made its way to her and she admitted that the resemblance is uncanny. Scarlet posted a video reaching out to the grandmother. In the video she had this to say, “I saw that you were, quote, ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

She went on to invite her to the premiere of her new comedy, ‘Rough Night’. Check out her full video invitation above.

Via Cosmopolitan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live