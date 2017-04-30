A Fort Worth Teen Saved Her Four Siblings From A Burning Home

America Esparza is being called a hero for getting her siblings out safe when their home burned to the ground. 14-year-old girl was home babysitting while her mother went to buy groceries. America explained that, “As soon as I walked into the kitchen, Mitchell, the 9-year-old, ran in there yelling ‘Call 911, there’s a fire!’”

She didn’t panic though, she calmly and quickly told her two younger brothers to run outside while she called 911 and grabbed her 6-month-old sister. All five siblings were able to escape the flames unharmed. Sadly their hose was burned to the ground and their dog, two cats and fish died in the fire.

America says her training with the Girl Scouts and Red Cross helped her to react the way she did and get her brothers and sisters out safe.

Via NBC DFW