5 Dead and Several Injured in Canton after Tornadoes Hit Saturday Night

Officials have reported 5 dead after Tornadoes struck Van Zandt county on Saturday night.

The East Texas Medical Center received patients who had been injured and one in critical condition. The 5 have not been identified. according to officals there are still people unaccounted for. Captain Horton of the Canton Fire Department said that officials are out looking for survivors. “We have officers at major intersections along the affected area. If people need help, or they can get to a main road, we have officers there. Its a big swath that we have to cover. We will get them to a shelter.” Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said that due to power outages, the water system in that city was offline. She told CBS 11 News that generators were being brought in to help get the water system back online. The Rowlett Police Department and Rowlett Fire Rescue units went to Canton to help in the aftermath of the tornado. Crews from Rockwall County also headed to the area. An American red cross shelter was opened at First Methodist Church Life Center, 600 S. Buffalo in Canton and another shelter was opened at Emory City Center, 320 Texas Street North in Emory.

Our thoughts and prayer are with all those who were affected by the storms.