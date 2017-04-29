Multiple Tornadoes Have Hit Van Zandt County

At least two tornadoes, though it could be as many as three total, have touched down in the Van Zandt and Henderson Counties on Saturday night. Canton is the hardest hit area within the Van Zandt county. The other has left a trail of damage in Eustace, a town in Henderson County.

Officials report many injuries and along Interstate 20, east of Canton, there are several overturned vehicles. East Texas Medical Center in Tyler will receive at least 40 patients injured in the tornado and Dallas Fire and Rescue has sent over 15 people to assist.

Via NBC DFW