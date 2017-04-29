El Corazon in Oak Cliff Will Be Closing After this Weekend

Hurry now to get one of the last plates of tacos.

Accoding to the The Dallas Morning News El Corazon de Tejas on 110 W. Davis St in Dallas will be closing its doors for good on April 30th. There were no plans to close the restaurant but JR’s Demolition filed for a demolition permit, which the city approved. John Cuellar, one of its owners and operators said the building had been sold and the landlord had terminated the lease. The building where El Corazon stands now was built in 1955. Cuellar isn’t taking the loss to hard but focusing on his other restraunt, Cuellar’s Fajita Ranch in Plano, which he owns and operates.