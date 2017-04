If you follow Bella Thorne on Twitter then you already know.

Earlier this week Bella Thorne posted to twitter that she was getting her first bikini wax ever. She is very vocal on social media, and has made it clear that she doesn’t like shaving her arm pits or her legs. The 19 year old actress took to Snapchat and live streamed her painful experience. She even brought her friend along to film it. Kudos to Bella Thorne for giving waxing a try. Check out the video below.