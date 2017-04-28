This Electric Surfboard Doesn’t Need Waves

April 28, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Electric Surfboard, Jetfoiler

The Jetfoiler is an amazing electric surfboard that doesn’t require any waves to ride. With this thing you can effortlessly glide over the water at speeds up to 27 mph with the help of an electric motor. The board uses a small hand controller for speed control while your legs do the rest. The Jetfoiler is advertised as easy to use, and their website even boasts that “the Jetfoiler allows riders of varying ages and abilities to discover the power and thrill of gliding above the surface of the water.”

Check out a video of this awesome gadget in action above.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live