This Electric Surfboard Doesn’t Need Waves

The Jetfoiler is an amazing electric surfboard that doesn’t require any waves to ride. With this thing you can effortlessly glide over the water at speeds up to 27 mph with the help of an electric motor. The board uses a small hand controller for speed control while your legs do the rest. The Jetfoiler is advertised as easy to use, and their website even boasts that “the Jetfoiler allows riders of varying ages and abilities to discover the power and thrill of gliding above the surface of the water.”

Check out a video of this awesome gadget in action above.

Via Mashable