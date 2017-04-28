The New ‘Texas Barbecue Cookbook’ Has An Amazing ‘Wild West’ Pork Chop Recipe You Need To Try

‘Southern Living Magazine’ has rolled out a new Texas cookbook just in time for summer. The ‘Texas BBQ: Platefuls of Legendary Lone Star Flavor’ features 115 authentic Texas recipes, plus grilling tips and some beautiful photos.

Among the heavy hitters is the delicious sounding ‘Wild West’ Pork Chops, with an apricot-mustard sauce. Here’s the recipe:

1/3 to 1/2 cup Texas Meat Rub:

Bring 1 1/2 cups dried apricots and 3 cups water to a light boil over medium; reduce heat and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until the apricots are plump and soft. Stir in 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Process the mixture with an immersion blender until smooth. (A regular blender may be used. Let the sauce cool slightly before blending.) Add additional salt to taste. Makes about 2 cups.

1 (7 1/2- to 8-pound) bone-in pork loin roast

Apricot-Mustard Sauce:

Stir together 1/4 cup salt, 1/4 cup ancho chile powder, 1/4 cup garlic powder, 1/4 cup onion powder, 1/4 cup seasoned salt, 1/4 cup ground black pepper and 2 tablespoons paprika. Store in an airtight container up to 1 year. Makes 1 2/3 cups.

Rub the Texas Meat Rub over the roast. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour.

Light 1 side of grill, heating to 325 to 350 F (medium); leave other side unlit. Place the pork, bone side down, over unlit side and grill, covered, 2 to 2 1/2 hours or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 145 F.

Remove the roast from grill, and let stand 20 minutes before cutting into individual chops. Serve with the Apricot-Mustard Sauce.

Makes 8-10 servings.

Via Dallas News