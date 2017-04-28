The Irving Music Factory Has An Amazing 2017 Calendar

The Irving Music Factory is set to have a very strong first year, and it just keeps getting better. They’ve already announced the likes of Dave Chappelle, Brad Paisley, KISS and the Flaming Lips for their 2017 calendar. Their newest edition might be the biggest name yet, pop star Harry Styles.

Styles is best known for his hit band One Direction, but his new solo career promises to be just as big. He just announced his first solo world tour, which will include tons of locations in North America as well as places like Paris, London, Sydney, Tokyo. He’ll be coming to DFW on Oct. 10th, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 5.

The Irving Music Factory is a $180 million venue, which can be transformed to be either indoor or outdoor and is expected to hold over 8,000 people. They’re set to open in September of 2017.

