The Dallas Health Department Is Cracking Down On Dogs In Restaurants

Most of us love our dogs, and so do restaurants. There are plenty of restaurants and bars across the city that allow our four-legged friends. Well, the city of Dallas is not so accommodating. Health inspectors have shown up all over the city, at places like the Lakewood Growler and made it very clear that no dogs or any other animals are allowed inside a restaurant or bar.

Legally, a dog can only be on an outdoor patio, if the restaurant has applied for a special permission from the city. It makes sense that animals shouldn’t be allowed where food is being served, but bars that don’t serve food?

Via D Magazine