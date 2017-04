Ok, so Robert DeNiro isn’t exactly on Snapchat, but he does love that puppy filter.

While at the Tribeca Film Festival, DeNiro was hanging out with Alex Berry one of the finalist in the Snapchat Shorts category. Alex took it upon himself. a personal mission if you will, to school DeNiro in the art of Snapchat.

To make a long story short, DeNiro thoroughly enjoyed playing with the filters, especially the puppy filter. Don’t worry, he did all the other filters too.