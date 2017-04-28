Plano Woman Chases Bobcat Out Of Her Home After It Follows Dog Inside

Like many of us, Pat McDonald leaves the back door of her home slightly ajar so her two dogs can move freely in and out of the house.

Unfortunately, she went into a panic when one of her dogs came screaming into the house being chased by a wild bobcat. She told WFAA, “I just wanted him out of the house. My little Precious comes racing in here, screaming at the top of her lungs.”

The dog lucky to be alive! What happened to Pat McDonald & her dog is "very unusual" says Animal Services. Watch story @10 @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/FHRJdiw8DN — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) April 27, 2017

The bobcat raced into her home and leapt onto her display cabinet, knocking off candle holders and throwing the pictures on the wall into disarray. The bobcat raced back outside after McDonald threw the door wide open, but not before hurting her 9-year-old pup. “She was bleeding like a little stuffed hog… poor little thing.” Thankfully, despite bites to her head, ear, and neck, she will survive.

Bobcats attack small pets around twice each month, although this is the first time Jamey Cantrell of Plano Animal Services has heard of a bobcat entering a home.

Now, McDonald plans to keep the door closed at all times, and keep a watchful eye on her dogs while they are out in the yard.

Via WFAA

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter