Party Animals Dog Food Recalled After Discovery Of Euthanasia Drug In Product

Pet owners beware! Two types of pet food from “Party Animals” are being recalled in Indiana after the discovery that they contained pentobarbital, which is used to anesthetize or put down pets.

The products being recalled are:

Cocolicious Beef & Turkey, Lot #0136E15204 04, best by July 2019

Cocolicious Chicken & Beef, Lot #0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019

According to a release from the Food & Drug Administration, there is at least one report of a dog getting sick from consuming the food. A spokesperson from Party Animals said in a release, “If pet parents have cans with either of those lot numbers in their possession, they should return them to the place of purchase and will of course receive a full refund.”

If you have any questions, you can contact the company by phone at 855-727-8926 or by email at info@partyanimalpetfood.com

Via FOX59

