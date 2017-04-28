Moms Vouch Eating This Pizza Will Induce Labor Guaranteed

April 28, 2017 5:12 AM By JT
Filed Under: Baby, childbirth, induce, labor, Mom, North Carolina, Pizza, Pregnant

Locals swear that the Buffalo Wing Pizza at Hawthorne’s New York Pizza & Bar in Charlotte, N.C. is powerful enough to induce labor in any expectant mother who consumes it.

It sounds fairly normal, made with buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese, but patrons have begun calling it “the inducer” for being able to send women straight into the delivery room.

Buffalo Wing Pizza | Delivered by @favor_charlotte from Hawthorne's | Use code EatsofCLT for FREE first delivery! #EatsofCLT

A post shared by Charlotte Food #EatsofCLT (@eatsofclt) on

Three friends who live in the area claim to have given birth within hours of eating the pie, including one who says she went into labor mere minutes after consuming a slice.  Henley Schmiedel wasn’t due until April 10, but by the end of March was just “done with the pregnancy.”  Believing that spicy foods have the power to induce labor, she and her friends ordered the pizza.  Lo and behold, she had her baby later that evening on March 31.

Despite the track record of “the inducer,” experts argue there is no evidence to support any specific food has the power to speed up the birthing process.  Still, Schmiedel has no plans to move away from Hawthorne’s for future cravings.  “The pizza is amazing.  It was spicy.  It does have a kick to it.”

Via NY Post

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live