Man Calls 911 Seeking Police Dog To Help Find His Stolen Drugs

An Ohio man was arrested after calling 911 in a desperate plea seeking the aid of a police dog to help find drugs stolen from him. Police Chief Mike McNeely is calling it “one of the most bizarre” calls that he’s heard in his 41 years of law enforcement.

Bodycam footage shows the man, 20-year-old Joseph Murphy, being questioned by officers, where he explains some woman stole money and heroin from him. Officers were intrigued by this claim, and asked for more clarification about this stolen heroin. Murphy responded, “I believe she (inaudible), she won’t admit to me.” Shortly after, Murphy pulled a “brown waxy substance” from his pants.

Guess what it was.

Murphy was booked into the Bath Township Police Department. He can expect a felony drug possession charge after test results are returned from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Via WCPO

