Luxurious Festival Cancelled After Guests Allege Scam

We’re not even sure where to begin with the mess that unfolded at “luxurious” Fyre Festival. Heard of it before? You’re not missing out. Unfortunately for the festival, the disaster played out on social media for everyone to see. The organizers of the Fyre Festival had promised attendees “two transformative weekends” on a “remote and private” island” in the Bahamas, which fun fact was once owned by Pablo Escobar. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner even promoted it on Instagram. Ja Rule was one of the organizers. Festival-goers paid thousands of dollars for what they believed was going to be a unique and luxurious experience. Anyone who could afford tickets to this festival would arrive on a private jet with their friends, for a taste of the lifestyle that only seems to exist on the Instagram feeds of millennial models who get paid to sponsor for a living.

An event that was said to feature big music acts and celebrity chefs had more than just a chaotic false start, it left many people angry and stranded who shelled out thousands of dollars to attend. The organizers of Fyre Festival posted a statement on Twitter Friday morning, “Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed. After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely.” Imagine the guests who were already on the island?

And so the internet responded:

Just waiting with my Fyre Fest pals to get on the flight out. The plane hasn't left Miami yet. It's lit! #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/glIYmIG0dc — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Here's the "culinary experience" we got for our artists pass at Fyre Festival. pic.twitter.com/Kk9q9uvkX0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Even huge bands that were scheduled to play cancelled last minute.

Even the Bahama Ministry of Tourism got involved.

Bahamas official statement on Fyre Festival #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/NQo8AmXZlQ — The Bahamas (@VisitTheBahamas) April 28, 2017

Moral of this story: ALWAYS check sources before trying a new festival. Don’t trust Instagram with your gut, please.