Khloe Kardashian Hasn’t Spoken To Caitlyn Jenner In Over Two Years

Not everything is peachy in the Kardashian World right now.

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she has not spoken with former stepdaughter Khloe in over two years. Jenner told Cohen, “She doesn’t want to talk to me. She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years.”

Jenner explained how it hurt to hear Khloe, while on Howard Stern, call her a liar, stemming from Caitlyn’s reluctance to divulge to her family the early stages of her transition. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Caitlyn’s former wife Kris refuses to speak to her as well after the release of Caitlyn’s memoir The Secrets of my Life. Kris was so hurt in fact, she called Caitlyn and said she “never wanted to talk to [Caitlyn] again.”

Going forward, Caitlyn is unsure of the relationship she’ll have with any of her former stepdaughters, or even her own children Kendall and Kylie. She said, “I don’t know, we’ll see how that goes off in the future.”

Via Us Weekly

