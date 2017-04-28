Here’s How To Make The Unicorn Frappuccino At Home

April 28, 2017 3:10 PM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, DIY, Starbucks, Unicorn Frappuccino

Thanks to the Youtubers at HellthyJunkFood the unicorn frapp will live forever. Like many Starbucks lovers, they rushed to their the nearest coffee shop to try the hot new drink, only to find that they were out of the necessary ingredients. So, rather than complain they decided to decode the mystery of the unicorn frapp. Thankfully they’re here to share the recipe, so everyone can enjoy the unicorn frapp in the comfort of their own home.

Just check out the video about to learn how to make the drink yourself.

Via Cosmopolitan

