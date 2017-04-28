Here Are Texas’ Top 3 Wineries For Your Summer Vacation

April 28, 2017 4:34 PM
You don’t need to go all the way to California to enjoy an amazing vacation at a great winery. Texas actually has some pretty stellar vineyards where you can spend a few days relaxing. In fact these three award winning wineries could give some vineyards in Napa a run for their money.

The Rancho Loma Vineyards was opened just 11 miles down the road from the Rancho Loma award winning bead and breakfast in Talpa, Texas. At the 2017 TexSom International Wine Competition RLV managed to take home two gold and one silver medal, as well as the ‘Judge’s Selection’ award. They offer weekly live music, wine classes and tours, as well as an amazing restaurant.

The Fall Creek Vineyards at Driftwood is only 25 miles from Austin. They offer a few rooms quaint for overnight guests and host a lively social atmosphere at their famous ‘Tasting Hall,’ combing the best of Austin and small town Texas.

Lastly, you can check out the Kiepersol Estate Vineyard in Tyler. They won 2017 top winery at the 2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo International Wine Competition. They offer a 63 acre property surrounded by the East Texas Piney Woods.

For more information and some great extra stops to help make your summer one to remember just go here.

Via Dallas News

