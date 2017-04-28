Funeral Home Catches Fire After Cremation Gone Wrong

April 28, 2017 7:56 AM By JT
Filed Under: Cincinnati, cremation, Fire, freak accident, Funeral Home, Hillside Chapel Crematory

An “overly obese” body was being cremated at Hillside Chapel Crematory in Cincinnati when the flames began to spread, starting an unscheduled fire.

Owner Don Catchen told WCPO, “My operator was in the process of cremating remains and [the body] was overly obese and apparently it got a little hotter than the unit is supposed to get.  One of the cremation containers that we had close got caught on fire and that’s what burnt.”

Firefighters battled the flame for two hours, and thankfully the funeral home suffered no lasting damage.  Catchen continued, “The containers that we use – that we have to place the remains in to cremate them – that’s the only thing that’s burnt.”

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

Via Yahoo

