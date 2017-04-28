Fat Beaver Stuck In Fence Finally Freed From City Workers (Photos)

Awww this poor beaver found himself stuck in a fence in a city in Ontario.

The poor guy was just a little too chubby for such a stealthy maneuver, and found himself lodged in between a couple of bars outside Sarah Mombourquette’s home. Luckily, she’s an animal services officer, and was able to use some soap to help the beaver wiggle away from its confinement.

The beaver recovered at a shelter before being transferred to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge before it’s being released into the wild.

Via Canoe

