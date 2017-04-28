Channing Tatum Gives Hollywood Cohorts HILARIOUS Stripper Names (Video)

How did you use to determine your stripper name? Was it the name of your pet, plus your the street you grew up on? While this may account for some funny names, we’ll let Channing Tatum handle the naming duties from now on.

E! caught up with him at the launch of Magic Mike Live! at the Hard Rock hotel in Vegas and asked him to give some of his Hollywood peers the Magic Mike treatment and assign them all stripper names.

For instance, he names Harry Styles “The English Muffin,” his 21 Jump Street costar Jonah Hill “The Unicorn,” and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt simply “Pratt.”

Watch below as he gives nicknames to Samuel L. Jackson, Kanye West, and more!

