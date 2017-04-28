A Major Crash Leaves I-30 Eastbound Closed Throughout The Day

Early Friday morning an 18 wheeler collided with three vehicles leaving I-30 E closed well into the afternoon. The crash occurred around 10:45 am near Collins street in Arlington.

Police are still investigating the crash but they believe that a passenger vehicle struck another vehicle, the driver of that vehicle lost control and collided with a big rig, which then hit a third passenger vehicle. The third vehicle overturned and hit a city vehicle parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pinned, but was successfully rescued with only minor injures. Amazingly, no other injures have been reported at this time.

Officials have not said when the interstate will reopen but they have encouraged drivers to find alternate routes. Police suggest driver take U.S. Highway 287 from Fort Worth, Loop 820 to get onto IH-20 in South Arlington, or Texas 183.

