WATCH: Hippos Explore New Home at Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo will have hippos on display for the first time in nearly 16 years tomorrow. Adhama & Boipelo will both be in their new home, a $14 million African waterhole habitat that includes an underwater viewing area.

The Zoo will open the exhibit tomorrow morning at 10:30, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Several hippo-themed events are scheduled throughout the weekend.

The first 500 guests in the zoo each day (Friday-Sunday) will receive a squishy hippo toy.

Unveiling of a hippo-themed “B-G” statue, part of the popular series from VisitDallas

#DallasZooHippos photo opportunities with a life-sized ceramic hippo and a costumed hippo

An okapi keeper chat at 2:15 p.m. each day, followed by a hippo zookeeper chat at 2:30 p.m.

Create hippo-related crafts at the Highland Hippo Hut

Take home special Simmons Hippo Outpost trading cards

“This habitat has exceeded our highest hopes,” said Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo’s president and CEO. “We’re confident that being face-to-face with a submerged, 3,000-pound hippo will be a highlight for our guests. Even more importantly, this new experience will help our community better understand the critical need for conservation of all species and wild spaces.”