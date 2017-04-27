WATCH: Hippos Explore New Home at Dallas Zoo

April 27, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, exhibit, Hippos, new, North Texas, Zoo

The Dallas Zoo will have hippos on display for the first time in nearly 16 years tomorrow. Adhama & Boipelo will both be in their new home, a $14 million African waterhole habitat that includes an underwater viewing area.

The Zoo will open the exhibit tomorrow morning at 10:30, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Several hippo-themed events are scheduled throughout the weekend.

  • The first 500 guests in the zoo each day (Friday-Sunday) will receive a squishy hippo toy.
  • Unveiling of a hippo-themed “B-G” statue, part of the popular series from VisitDallas
  • #DallasZooHippos photo opportunities with a life-sized ceramic hippo and a costumed hippo
  • An okapi keeper chat at 2:15 p.m. each day, followed by a hippo zookeeper chat at 2:30 p.m.
  • Create hippo-related crafts at the Highland Hippo Hut
  • Take home special Simmons Hippo Outpost trading cards

“This habitat has exceeded our highest hopes,” said Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo’s president and CEO. “We’re confident that being face-to-face with a submerged, 3,000-pound hippo will be a highlight for our guests. Even more importantly, this new experience will help our community better understand the critical need for conservation of all species and wild spaces.”

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live