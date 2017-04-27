WATCH: Hippos Explore New Home at Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo will have hippos on display for the first time in nearly 16 years tomorrow. Adhama & Boipelo will both be in their new home, a $14 million African waterhole habitat that includes an underwater viewing area.
The Zoo will open the exhibit tomorrow morning at 10:30, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Several hippo-themed events are scheduled throughout the weekend.
- The first 500 guests in the zoo each day (Friday-Sunday) will receive a squishy hippo toy.
- Unveiling of a hippo-themed “B-G” statue, part of the popular series from VisitDallas
- #DallasZooHippos photo opportunities with a life-sized ceramic hippo and a costumed hippo
- An okapi keeper chat at 2:15 p.m. each day, followed by a hippo zookeeper chat at 2:30 p.m.
- Create hippo-related crafts at the Highland Hippo Hut
- Take home special Simmons Hippo Outpost trading cards
“This habitat has exceeded our highest hopes,” said Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo’s president and CEO. “We’re confident that being face-to-face with a submerged, 3,000-pound hippo will be a highlight for our guests. Even more importantly, this new experience will help our community better understand the critical need for conservation of all species and wild spaces.”