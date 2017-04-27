Want To Become A Star Without Leaving Your Living Room? YouTube To Stream Singing Competition Later This Year

YouTube has streamlined the process for virtual unknowns to become household names.

Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Tori Kelly are just a few of the artists who got their start uploading videos online. Now, the streaming service has partnered with Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America on a brand new singing competition that will air exclusively on the website.

Best.Cover.Ever. will be hosted by Grammy winners Ludacris, and will feature judges the Backstreet Boys, Jason Derulo., and DFW’s Demi Lovato. Potential contestants just need to upload a video of themselves performing a cover of one of the judge’s biggest hits (“As Long As You Love Me” by Backstreet Boys, “Confident” by Demi Lovato, and “Trumpets” by Jason Derulo) through May 19, and a lucky winner will be selected to perform a duet with the artist.

Seacrest, who will serve as executive producer of the series, said in a press release, “These new young artists will also have the chance to work alongside some of the most renowned musicians in the world, which we hope will generate some great experiences for the artists and contestants alike, and, in turn produce some memorable performances.”

