Want To Become A Star Without Leaving Your Living Room? YouTube To Stream Singing Competition Later This Year

April 27, 2017 7:57 AM By JT
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, competition, Covers, Demi Lovato, Music, online, singing, stream, youtube

YouTube has streamlined the process for virtual unknowns to become household names.

Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Tori Kelly are just a few of the artists who got their start uploading videos online.  Now, the streaming service has partnered with Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America on a brand new singing competition that will air exclusively on the website.

Best.Cover.Ever. will be hosted by Grammy winners Ludacris, and will feature judges the Backstreet Boys, Jason Derulo., and DFW’s Demi Lovato.  Potential contestants just need to upload a video of themselves performing a cover of one of the judge’s biggest hits (“As Long As You Love Me” by Backstreet Boys, “Confident” by Demi Lovato, and “Trumpets” by Jason Derulo) through May 19, and a lucky winner will be selected to perform a duet with the artist.

Seacrest, who will serve as executive producer of the series, said in a press release, “These new young artists will also have the chance to work alongside some of the most renowned musicians in the world, which we hope will generate some great experiences for the artists and contestants alike, and, in turn produce some memorable performances.”

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live