United Airlines Has Settled With Dr.David Dao

Dr.David Dao, the passenger who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight, has reached a reached a settlement with the company in lieu of an inevitable law suit.

While the exact amount of the money Dao received for his injuries will remain confidential, his lawyers did say both parties reached an “an amicable settlement.” Though we’ll never know exactly how much he got, we can assume it was a large sum. The law suit would have been an absolute disaster for the company.

Lawyers have added that United is taking “full responsibility” for the incident. United has since made several major changes which they hope will help to “put our customers at the center of everything we do.”

Via TMZ