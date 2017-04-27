This Gym Now Offers A Napping Class

April 27, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, David Lloyd Clubs, gym, nap time, Napercise, UK

If you struggle with getting enough sleep this UK gym has the perfect class for you. Its called Napercise, and its a 60-minute class where you essentially just nap. The class begins and ends with a series of tension-releasing stretches and guarantees a solid 45-minutes of uninterrupted sleep in the perfect temperature for napping.

The gym, called David Lloyd Clubs, will provide each person with their own bed, blanket and sleeping mask. The class claims to “reinvigorate the mind, improve moods, and even burn the odd calorie.” Studies from UC Berkeley and Allegheny have actually found that a short 45-minute nap in the middle of the day can help people to handle stress better and boots the brains ability to learn.

A trail run of the class will be held this weekend and if successful David Lloyd Clubs will consider bringing the class to locations all over the UK.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live