This Gym Now Offers A Napping Class

If you struggle with getting enough sleep this UK gym has the perfect class for you. Its called Napercise, and its a 60-minute class where you essentially just nap. The class begins and ends with a series of tension-releasing stretches and guarantees a solid 45-minutes of uninterrupted sleep in the perfect temperature for napping.

The gym, called David Lloyd Clubs, will provide each person with their own bed, blanket and sleeping mask. The class claims to “reinvigorate the mind, improve moods, and even burn the odd calorie.” Studies from UC Berkeley and Allegheny have actually found that a short 45-minute nap in the middle of the day can help people to handle stress better and boots the brains ability to learn.

A trail run of the class will be held this weekend and if successful David Lloyd Clubs will consider bringing the class to locations all over the UK.

