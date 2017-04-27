Texas Senate Approves Bill Requiring School Buses to Have Seat Belts

Texas school children could soon be secured by seat belts on school buses.

The state Senate has voted to approve legislation that would require all new school buses to come equipped seat belts for students. The measure still has to pass House approval.

The bill surprisingly (not surprising) does not include extra funding to pay for said seat belts. According to Sen. Sylvia Garcia, schools can opt out if they cannot afford them.

In 2009, a $10 million grant fund was established for schools to install seat belts on their pre-existing buses; however, very few districts across the state took advantage.