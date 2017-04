Inflata-Bull – 1 Sofia Vergara – 0

Take one glamorous movie star. Add a backyard pool, and one very difficult floatie.

The result? 6.5 million views.

Im getting very good at it😂🐃 #Ihaveallsummer😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

This is why people love Sophia Vergara.