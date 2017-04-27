Patients Forced To Evacuate After Frisco Hospital Floods

April 27, 2017 4:24 PM
Patients and staff alike were forced to evacuate a Frisco hospital on Wednesday night when a water pipe burst, flooding the building. At around 7:50 pm, water began flowing through the third floor of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial, on Lebanon Road.

Frisco fire and rescue were on site within minutes to shut off the water. A City of Fisco spokeswoman had this to say, “”Following the leak, the hospital experienced electrical problems resulting in intermittent power loss throughout the hospital. Frisco firefighters determined the hospital’s ‘back up’ generator was unsafe under the circumstance and the decision was made to evacuate.”

Several multi-patient vehicles from both Frisco and Flower Mound helped to transfer 27 patients to nearby hospitals, while firefighters and emergency medical technicians remained outside the building to assist with any emergency walk or drive-ups.

The ruptured pipe has been located and the repairs are underway but there is no word yet on when the hospital is scheduled to reopen.

Via NBC DFW

