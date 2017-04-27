Man Completes Half-Marathon He Didn’t Train For, Downing A Beer At Each Mile Marker

Emmet Farnan is a senior engineering student at the University of Notre Dame.

In his high school years, he ran track and cross-country, so he decided to use the skills from his former self and sign up for the Holy Half Marathon. The decision to run came on a total whim, the day before the actual race. He did not train, and did little preparation. And before the race started, he downed a Coors Light, and continued the trend at each mile marker. He finished the race in 1:43:42, after a total of 13 beers.

Lucky for us, he captured the entire thing on a GoPro.

Farnan said, “There was no point where I thought I wouldn’t finish. I thought, you know, I’ll do it, but I haven’t been training properly. How do I run it without being worried about my time?” Despite the amount he drank, Farnan said he did not feel drunk during the race, most likely because of this pumping endorphins, which can imitate feelings of intoxication.

Farnan has been surprised at the publicity that’s accompanied his feat. He’s been invited to participate in a Beer Lover’s Marathon in Belgium this June, which he can’t attend since he’s graduating, but he plans to attend next year. And for the reaction,it’s been nothing but positive for Farnan. “I’ve had a number of people say it was inspiring. Like, ‘if he can do it with 13 beers, then I can at least do it.’”

Via Fox News

