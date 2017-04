One man has been arrested after a long chase, which started in Fort Worth. Police apprehended the man, who is wanted on multiple felony warrants, on the service road of the President George Bush Turnpike in Grand Prairie on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the chase began when they attempted to pull over a driver, who was in fact wanted for multiple felony warrants, on the 900 block of Harrell Street in Fort Worth.

Via NBC DFW