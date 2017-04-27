Ewan McGregor’s Next Big Role Will Be Disney’s Live-Action “Winnie The Pooh” Spin-Off

Ewan McGregor is in final talks with Disney to star in their new “Winnie The Pooh” movie. McGregor will play Winnie’s best friend, Christopher Robbin. As shocking as this is McGregor actually has well established ties with Disney, after staring as Lumiére in this year’s “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as one of his most famous roles as a young Obi Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” movies, which is now owned by Disney.

This “Winnie The Pooh” spin-off will actually feature a grown up Christopher, who has lost his childhood sense of imagination. The film is being written by already well established writers who worked on hit Pixar films like “Up” and “Hidden Figures.”

There has been no announcement on who might be cast as Pooh, Piglet, Tigger or any of Christopher’s other childhood friends.

Via Elite Daily