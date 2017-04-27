Did You Know You Can Invite Llamas In Bowties To Your Wedding?

Don’t want people at your wedding? Well, now you can fill that guest list with fancy llamas. An Animal therapy center called Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas has created a service where you can rent any or all of Mtn Peaks’ llamas for your party or special event.

These llamas even come dressed up. There are a total of four llamas, named Rojo, Smokey, Diego and Jean-Pierre, that you can invite to your event. Sadly the service is only available if your party is in Portland, Oregon or Vancouver, Washington.

Don’t worry, the llamas are all very well trained. The website for the center boasts that, “Our animals are ‘pros’ when it comes to parties and special events- always decorated to compliment, our llamas can easily handle all ages, and any size of crowd! More than just ‘entertainment,’ we provide a unique interactive experience for your guests, that most have never experienced before, and smiles that will last forever!”

Via Elite Daily