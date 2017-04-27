DC Had An Amazingly Adorable ‘Take Your Child To Work’ Day

Even in DC, Thursday is ‘Take Your Child To Work’ day, and they certainly went all out this year. The amazing day started with the White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, who held an adorable mock press conference for the kids.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨@PressSec Spicer facing tough questions this AM in the press briefing room, on #TakeYourChildToWorkDay at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/oE2D5Ca3VC — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) April 27, 2017

The kids got the chance to ask Spicer some questions. Some were surprisingly sophisticated, like this one kid who asked about the renegotiation of NAFTA, while others were just down right cute.

NBCNews: RT NBCPolitics: Watch: Sean Spicer talks about NAFTA during a “press briefing” with kids on Take Our Daug… https://t.co/KTtfCX8Nz6 — Maximiliano Valdes (@maxvaldes) April 27, 2017

“I love working here… it’s a very special place.” @PressSec gives a “press briefing” to children on #TakeYourChildToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/7k6KGFOgNM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 27, 2017

From there the kids were treated to something really special, bowling in the Whitehouse alley. Even Trump and his VP, Mike Pence, made an appearance.

Take Your Kids To Work Day at the White House with a drop by from @realDonaldTrump @VP pic.twitter.com/wNbojIuVmZ — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 27, 2017

All in all this was a pretty amazing day! Who ever thought government could be this cute?

Took a quick meeting with Jordan, who is visiting Congress #TakeYourChildToWorkDay. She presented me with a list of ideas, which she signed! pic.twitter.com/EVT4OjPUUz — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) April 27, 2017

Via Elite Daily