DC Had An Amazingly Adorable ‘Take Your Child To Work’ Day

April 27, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Donald Trump, mike pence, sean spicer, Take Your Child To Work Day, Whitehouse

Even in DC, Thursday is ‘Take Your Child To Work’ day, and they certainly went all out this year. The amazing day started with the White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, who held an adorable mock press conference for the kids.

The kids got the chance to ask Spicer some questions. Some were surprisingly sophisticated, like this one kid who asked about the renegotiation of NAFTA, while others were just down right cute.

From there the kids were treated to something really special, bowling in the Whitehouse alley. Even Trump and his VP, Mike Pence, made an appearance.

All in all this was a pretty amazing day! Who ever thought government could be this cute?

Via Elite Daily

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live