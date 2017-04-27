DC Had An Amazingly Adorable ‘Take Your Child To Work’ Day

Even in DC, Thursday is ‘Take Your Child To Work’ day, and they certainly went all out this year. The amazing day started with the White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, who held an adorable mock press conference for the kids.
The kids got the chance to ask Spicer some questions. Some were surprisingly sophisticated, like this one kid who asked about the renegotiation of NAFTA, while others were just down right cute.
From there the kids were treated to something really special, bowling in the Whitehouse alley. Even Trump and his VP, Mike Pence, made an appearance.
All in all this was a pretty amazing day! Who ever thought government could be this cute?
