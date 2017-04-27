The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach Debuts ‘King of a One Horse Town’ Video

April 27, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Dan Auerbach, The Black Keys

By Abby Hassler

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach released a new music video for his single “King of a One Horse Town” off his up solo album Waiting on a SongThe album will arrive June 2.

Related: Dan Auerbach Gets Abducted by Aliens in ‘Shine On Me’ Video

“‘The King of a One Horse Town’ is anyone who’s scared of the outside world,” writes Auerbach. “Anyone who’s afraid to go beyond their own block for fear of failure. It could be a drug dealer. A drunk. A professor. That’s a feeling any of us can relate to.”

Watch the video below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live