During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Chris Pratt showed off his improv chops with a hilarious prank phone call. In the video, Pratt calls a pet show and asks how he should take care of Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Here’s the crazy part, each sentence must start with the next letter of the alphabet.

Pratt dawned an almost Patrick Stewart like voice and managed to finish the entire alphabet!

Via Mashable