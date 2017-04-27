Check Out This Amazing Marble Lip Art

This lip art is so crazy good that it doesn’t even look real. Surprisingly this isn’t that hard to recreate. Really all you need are a few different lip shades, a tiny liner brush, and a steady hand. You can checkout a tutorial from beauty vlogger, Kristianathe, above, and below make sure to check out all these different styles to help inspire your own lip art masterpieces.
Via Mashable