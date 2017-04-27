Check Out This Amazing Marble Lip Art

April 27, 2017 5:25 PM
This lip art is so crazy good that it doesn’t even look real. Surprisingly this isn’t that hard to recreate. Really all you need are a few different lip shades, a tiny liner brush, and a steady hand. You can checkout a tutorial from beauty vlogger, Kristianathe, above, and below make sure to check out all these different styles to help inspire your own lip art masterpieces.

Via Mashable

