Channing Tatum celebrated his 37 birthday with his family on Wednesday. His wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, who he actually met while filming “Step Up,” posted a picture on Instagram of what might be the cutest birthday present ever.

Their 3-year-old daughter, Evie, looks like she’s really talented. Not many 3-year-olds could bake a cake that looks that perfect. There’s nothing like a heartwarming, handmade present from your daughter.

