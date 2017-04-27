Australian Man Saves Drowned Lizard By Giving It CPR For 30 Minutes

“I was like, ‘Oh no. Goner. First casualty for the pool,” Dale Hall told ABC News. He was walking by his swimming pool in his home in Caloundra, Australia when he noticed a lifeless blue-tongued lizard floating in the water.

Dale enlisted the help of his nephews Jayden and Caleb to fetch the lizard out of the pool and then applying good ol’ CPR to the lifeless animal. Although water started coming out of the lizard’s, later named Dusty, mouth, he remained motionless. As Dale took Dusty to a hole to bury him, his eye twitched. “I thought, ‘Hang on here. It might be a goer still’.

After another 20 minutes, Dusty still wouldn’t move. Again, Dale began to take Dusty to the hole, and then he started twitching again! Slowly, his health began improving.

Dale called the Wildlife Rescue Sunshine Coast where he was kept warm before being transferred to the Australian Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

There’s a chance though Dale and Dusty will reunite one day. “So there’s a chance it’s going to find its way back to my house. They’re going to release it back in the backyard.”

