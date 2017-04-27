An Episode of ‘The Simpsons’ Might Become a Reality…Again

So what events haven’t The Simpsons predicted or inspired this year? In the latest Simpsons predictions, you might or might not remember an episode that aired in 1996 called “Homerpalooza,” where Cypress Hill orders the London Symphony Orchestra to fill out their set. To everyone’s surprise and more than two decades later, it looks like Cypress Hill and the LSO got in touch to mull over a real-life collaboration. The fans were equally excited to say the least.

Cypress Hill tweeted out a couple of weeks ago to LSO on Twitter remembering this episode followed by a short message, “Did somebody order the London Symphony Orchestra? Possibly while high? Cypress Hill, I’m looking in your direction…”

"Did somebody order the London Symphony Orchestra? Possibly while high? Cypress Hill, I’m looking in your direction…" pic.twitter.com/mosOtlRqtB — Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) March 11, 2017

London Symphony Orchestra responded enthusiastically:

We mostly play classical… but we’ll give it a shot. 🙌 @cypresshill https://t.co/2XT3Z5tVsJ — London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) April 25, 2017

And so the exchange went.

@londonsymphony Let make something happen for real👊🏿 — Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) April 25, 2017

@londonsymphony It would be amazing to work on something with you! — Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) April 25, 2017

Fans chimed in and hoped the groups were not kidding about this!

@BoydIain @cypresshill We have to include that one, right? 😉 — London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) April 26, 2017

How amazing would this be to actually happen, 20+ years after the episode aired. https://t.co/JO9eqy65Ms — dtsjr (@dtsjr) April 26, 2017

We can only hope we’ll see this collaboration in real life sometime in the near future. Maybe headlining a big festival like Lollapalooza or Glastonbury? Anyone?