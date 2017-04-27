Adults Are Buying All The Happy Meals To Score The Free Super Mario Toys

Adults are now swooping in and buying all the Happy Meals meant for children because they want to score the free Super Mario toy that comes with it. The eight toys will be available in the US from April 26 to May 22.
Each of the toys also has a special function. For example, Mario lights up in different colors!
Adults across the country have been swooping in and buying these Happy Meals to try and collect all eight toys, and nobody seems too concerned that these meals are meant for children!
Nintendo partnered with McDonald’s to promote the upcoming video game “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” which will be released for the Nintendo Switch April 28.
