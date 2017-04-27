101-Year-Old Woman Wins Gold In 100m Dash At World Masters Games (Video)

Ok. You have not excuse for not going out for a light jog around the neighborhood anymore.
Mon Kaur only really started getting involved in athletics at the age of 93, but now she is a certified gold medal winner. The 101-year-old captured the top prize in the 100 meter dash at the recent World Masters Games in New Zealand, labeled by many as the Olympics for veterans.
Not only did she secure the gold in the 100m in a time of 74 seconds, she also captured the top prize in the 200-meter dash, shot-put, and javelin throw.
Kaur maintains a strict diet and exercise routine, and despite receiving no formal training and suffering from severe osteoporosis and a curved spine, she has no plans to stop anytime soon. She told CNN, “I will run as long as Guru’s (God’s) grace is with me. Although I am in such a state of health and I have improved my performance in these games, I will definitely perform better if there is some medical help.”
Via CNN