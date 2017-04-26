Woman Receives Fake $20 Bill Dispensed From ATM

Darcy Fox stopped at a bank in Seattle looking to withdraw $300 from her account.

When her cash was dispensed, she noticed one of the bills looking tattered and a little worse for the wear. Upon further inspection, she noticed that Andrew Jackson’s face was a little misshapen. Upon further further inspection, she saw multiple prints on the bill stating this was not to be for legal use, and was for “Motion Picture Use Only.”

#fakenews – Fake money dispensed from Seattle ATM – KOMO News https://t.co/yYFre0CTBq pic.twitter.com/SySSVbAP4Y — Fake News News 24/7 (@FakeNewsNews247) April 26, 2017

Darcy immediately went into the Bank of America location and informed a manager. She received a real $20 bill to compensate the fake. The Bank confirmed that there are safeguards to keep fake money out of the ATMs, although they would not go into detail for security reasons. A spokesperson from the bank called it an “isolated incident,” and have reported the matter to the local authorities and the Secret Service.

Via KOMO News

