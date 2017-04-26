Whoops! Serena Williams Announcing Her Pregnancy On Snapchat Was An Accident!

In a recent TED Talk with Gayle King, Serena Williams admitted that her announcing her pregnancy on Snapchat was actually just a mistake!

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

The tennis sensation did not mean to post the picture for the world to see. She was trying to save it to her camera roll when she hit the wrong button. Whoops.

Williams explained, “Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going. I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button…and…”

Thirty minutes later, the tennis star started receiving tons of phone calls and she realized her mistake. She revealed that she was only going to wait “five or six more days” to reveal the news, so she was not too hard in herself for the social media slip up. “Every week I just take a picture and save it and I’ve been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it’s okay.”

Earlier this week, Williams posted a heartfelt message to her unborn baby on Instagram:

Via E!

